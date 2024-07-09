Top Army Officials Rally Against Rising Terror Threats in Jammu and Kashmir

In the aftermath of recent terrorist attacks, senior Army officials are intensively reassessing the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster operational readiness and maintain heightened vigilance. Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, conducted an inspection of forward areas in Rajouri district on Tuesday. His visit followed a deadly ambush in Kathua district, resulting in the loss of five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and left several others injured.

According to officials, the GOC of White Knight Corps, alongside GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) units from Guluthi and Dera Ki Gali (DKG), reviewed the operational preparedness and ongoing measures to uphold a robust defense posture. The necessity for continuous alertness and vigilance was underscored, particularly in the high-risk border areas.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the GOC of the strategic Chinar Corps, evaluated the security situation in south Kashmir. He commended the Rashtriya Rifles Battalions for their effective planning and execution in recent counter-terrorism operations in Kulgam district. The recent surge in terrorist activities is perceived to be driven by efforts from Pakistani handlers to revive militancy in the region.

