Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Allegedly Target Ship in Gulf of Aden

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, with reports of an explosion near the vessel. While the ship and crew are safe, the incident highlights ongoing maritime threats in the region. The Houthis have previously conducted numerous attacks involving drones and missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:57 IST
Houthi Rebels Allegedly Target Ship in Gulf of Aden
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels allegedly targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, marking the latest assault on the vital maritime trade route. The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre reported an explosion near the vessel, but the ship and its crew remain safe.

The explosion occurred in a region previously hit by the rebels. While the UKMTO did not clarify the explosion's cause, the Houthis are known to use drones, missiles, and bomb-carrying drone boats for such attacks.

Though the Houthis have not commented on the incident, they have previously attacked over 70 ships, resulting in four sailors' deaths. The United Nations has also expressed concern over 13 UN staffers and aid workers detained by the rebels, calling for their immediate release.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024