Houthi Rebels Allegedly Target Ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi rebels allegedly targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, marking the latest assault on the vital maritime trade route. The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre reported an explosion near the vessel, but the ship and its crew remain safe.

The explosion occurred in a region previously hit by the rebels. While the UKMTO did not clarify the explosion's cause, the Houthis are known to use drones, missiles, and bomb-carrying drone boats for such attacks.

Though the Houthis have not commented on the incident, they have previously attacked over 70 ships, resulting in four sailors' deaths. The United Nations has also expressed concern over 13 UN staffers and aid workers detained by the rebels, calling for their immediate release.

