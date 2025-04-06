Left Menu

Escalating US Airstrikes Intensify Tensions in Yemen Conflict

US airstrikes killed at least two people in Yemen's Houthi stronghold, marking a surge in military action attributed to US President Donald Trump. The attacks, part of a broader campaign against Houthi forces linked to maritime threats, suggest higher casualties and targeted Houthi leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:41 IST
Overnight US airstrikes in Yemen's Houthi rebel territory left at least two dead and nine wounded, the Houthis reported on Sunday. Footage shared by the group's al-Masirah channel depicted a building collapse in the Houthi-controlled Saada area, described as a solar power shop.

American airstrikes, intensified under President Trump, have resulted in 69 reported deaths, the rebels claim. A video released by Trump suggested that the air campaign might be targeting Houthi leadership. Meanwhile, the US Central Command has remained silent on specifics, maintaining that over 200 strikes have been conducted since March 15.

Amid conflicting narratives surrounding the attacks, Yemen's exiled government pointed to Iranian involvement, asserting the presence of Revolutionary Guard experts among the casualties. The ongoing airstrikes are part of a comprehensive campaign to neutralize Houthi threats to maritime security in the region.

