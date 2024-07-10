Maharashtra Pushes for Consensus on Maratha Job and Education Quota
The Maharashtra government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation for Marathas in jobs and education, while ensuring quotas for other communities remain intact. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that the issue requires dialogue and sent a team to Hyderabad. The opposition boycotted the meeting.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to build a consensus on quotas for Marathas in jobs and education. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed that while addressing the emotive issue, the existing quotas for other communities would not be impacted.
Boycotted by opposition leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the meeting aimed to resolve the Maratha quota matter before the upcoming assembly polls in October. CM Shinde assured that the 10 per cent reservation granted to Marathas would stand legally.
An 11-member team was dispatched to Hyderabad to examine Nizam-era records for Kunbi caste certificates. Fadnavis accused the opposition of politicizing the issue by skipping the meeting. Shinde condemned the MVA's absence, citing their lack of engagement on the critical issue.
