U.N. Aviation Council to Audit U.S. Flight Safety System for the First Time Since 2007

The U.N. aviation council will start the first audit of the U.S. civil aviation safety oversight system since 2007, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration official.

The International Civil Aviation Organization will conduct the extensive two-week audit with a team of 12 auditors from 10 countries starting on Wednesday. The audit results, expected in January, will evaluate the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Defense Department, and other U.S. agencies involved in aviation operations.

