U.N. Aviation Council to Audit U.S. Flight Safety System for the First Time Since 2007

The U.N. aviation council is set to launch its first audit of the U.S. civil aviation safety oversight system since 2007. With a team of 12 auditors from 10 countries, the audit will review various U.S. agencies involved in aviation, including the FAA, the NTSB, and the Department of Defense.

The U.N. aviation council will start the first audit of the U.S. civil aviation safety oversight system since 2007, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration official.

The International Civil Aviation Organization will conduct the extensive two-week audit with a team of 12 auditors from 10 countries starting on Wednesday. The audit results, expected in January, will evaluate the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Defense Department, and other U.S. agencies involved in aviation operations.

