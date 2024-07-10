YouTuber Elvish Yadav Under Probe: Snake Venom Parties and ED Summons

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav for questioning on July 23 in a money laundering investigation connected to the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he hosted, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The case, registered in May, involves charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on an FIR and charge sheet by Noida police against Yadav and his associates. Yadav, initially scheduled to appear this week, requested a postponement due to prior commitments and foreign travel.

Singer Rahul Yadav, linked to the case, has also been questioned. Allegations include the generation of illicit funds and organizing parties using proceeds from crimes, now under the ED's scrutiny. Elvish Yadav's potential involvement continues to be a focal point of the investigation.

