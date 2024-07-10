Supreme Court Upholds West Bengal's Suit on CBI Investigations
The Supreme Court has deemed a suit filed by the West Bengal government against the CBI as maintainable. The state alleges that the federal agency continued its probes despite the state's withdrawal of general consent in 2018. The case is set for an August 13 hearing.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared a suit filed by the West Bengal government as maintainable. The suit contends that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued investigations into various cases despite the state's revocation of general consent on November 16, 2018.
A bench composed of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta ruled that the state's suit will proceed according to law on its merits. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on August 13, where issues will be framed.
Previously, on May 8, the apex court had reserved its judgement on the maintainability of West Bengal's suit. Representing the state, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the Centre cannot permit the CBI to operate within the state post the revocation of consent. Conversely, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, countered that the Union government does not supervise CBI probes.
The Centre also raised preliminary objections to the suit's maintainability, citing a lack of cause for action against the Union of India. Nonetheless, the West Bengal government has invoked Article 131 of the Constitution, which empowers the Supreme Court to preside over disputes between the Centre and states.
