Delhi High Court Sets July 15 Date for ED's Plea Against Kejriwal's Bail

The Delhi High Court has listed July 15 as the date to hear the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam.

The trial court's June 20 bail order for Kejriwal has been contested by the ED, which called the decision 'perverse' and 'one-sided'. The high court stayed the trial court's order on June 21, asking Kejriwal to respond to the ED's petition.

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, requested extra time to reply to Kejriwal's late-night response. Conversely, Kejriwal's lawyer, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, requested an urgent hearing. The court granted the ED time to prepare their rejoinder and set the case for hearing on July 15.

