Delhi High Court Sets July 15 Date for ED's Plea Against Kejriwal's Bail
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 15 for the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to an excise scam. The ED argued they received Kejriwal’s reply late and need time to file a rejoinder.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has listed July 15 as the date to hear the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam.
The trial court's June 20 bail order for Kejriwal has been contested by the ED, which called the decision 'perverse' and 'one-sided'. The high court stayed the trial court's order on June 21, asking Kejriwal to respond to the ED's petition.
The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, requested extra time to reply to Kejriwal's late-night response. Conversely, Kejriwal's lawyer, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, requested an urgent hearing. The court granted the ED time to prepare their rejoinder and set the case for hearing on July 15.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trial Court didn't consider material properly, says Delhi HC while staying Arvind Kejriwal's bail order
Excise 'scam': HC stays trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Stalls Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Scam Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC says trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Disagree with order, will challenge it in SC: AAP on HC staying bail granted to CM Arvind Kejriwal by trial court in excise policy case.