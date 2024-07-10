Left Menu

Delhi High Court Sets July 15 Date for ED's Plea Against Kejriwal's Bail

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 15 for the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to an excise scam. The ED argued they received Kejriwal’s reply late and need time to file a rejoinder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:07 IST
Delhi High Court Sets July 15 Date for ED's Plea Against Kejriwal's Bail
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has listed July 15 as the date to hear the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam.

The trial court's June 20 bail order for Kejriwal has been contested by the ED, which called the decision 'perverse' and 'one-sided'. The high court stayed the trial court's order on June 21, asking Kejriwal to respond to the ED's petition.

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, requested extra time to reply to Kejriwal's late-night response. Conversely, Kejriwal's lawyer, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, requested an urgent hearing. The court granted the ED time to prepare their rejoinder and set the case for hearing on July 15.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024