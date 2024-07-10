Tragic Assault in Greater Noida
In Greater Noida, a man was killed and another injured after being allegedly attacked by villagers. Jitendra and Kamal were visiting a minor girl in Piplaka village when they were assaulted. Kamal succumbed to his injuries, and police have arrested three suspects while continuing the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
One man was killed and another injured when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in a Uttar Pradesh village, Greater Noida police reported.
Authorities identified the victims as Jitendra and Kamal from Astoli village, who were visiting a minor girl in nearby Piplaka village.
The girl's father allegedly incited several villagers to apprehend and assault the two men. Despite police intervention, Kamal succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. An FIR has been lodged, and three suspects are under arrest while the investigation continues.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greater Noida
- assault
- police
- attack
- investigation
- arrests
- incident
- Uttar Pradesh
- villagers
- FIR
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stars Must Be More Compassionate: Jai Mehta's Response to Nagarjuna Incident
Knife Attack on Japanese School Bus: An Isolated Incident
Tensions in Palk Strait: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen, Sailor Killed
Surge in Antisemitic Incidents in Germany Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Congress Calls for Investigation After Exam Chaos in Chhattisgarh