Left Menu

Tragic Assault in Greater Noida

In Greater Noida, a man was killed and another injured after being allegedly attacked by villagers. Jitendra and Kamal were visiting a minor girl in Piplaka village when they were assaulted. Kamal succumbed to his injuries, and police have arrested three suspects while continuing the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:23 IST
Tragic Assault in Greater Noida
Kamal
  • Country:
  • India

One man was killed and another injured when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in a Uttar Pradesh village, Greater Noida police reported.

Authorities identified the victims as Jitendra and Kamal from Astoli village, who were visiting a minor girl in nearby Piplaka village.

The girl's father allegedly incited several villagers to apprehend and assault the two men. Despite police intervention, Kamal succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. An FIR has been lodged, and three suspects are under arrest while the investigation continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024