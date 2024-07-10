Tragic Assault in Greater Noida

One man was killed and another injured when they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in a Uttar Pradesh village, Greater Noida police reported.

Authorities identified the victims as Jitendra and Kamal from Astoli village, who were visiting a minor girl in nearby Piplaka village.

The girl's father allegedly incited several villagers to apprehend and assault the two men. Despite police intervention, Kamal succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. An FIR has been lodged, and three suspects are under arrest while the investigation continues.

