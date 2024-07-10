Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Gujarat HC Order on Adani Land

The Supreme Court halted a Gujarat High Court order that demanded the state government to reclaim 108 hectares of grazing land given to Adani Group near Mundra port in 2005. Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd appealed for the stay, citing justice interests. The matter arose from a PIL filed by Kutch district's Navinal village residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:17 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted a Gujarat High Court directive requiring the state government to resume the process of reclaiming nearly 108 hectares of grazing land allotted to an Adani Group entity in 2005 near the Mundra port.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan took into account the appeal from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and deemed it necessary to stay the order in the interest of justice.

''Issue notice. Stay of impugned order,'' the bench announced during the session.

Earlier on July 5, the state government had informed the high court about its intent to reclaim approximately 108 hectares of 'gauchar' (grazing) land granted to the Adani Group entity.

''Reviewing the affidavit of the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue, State of Gujarat, we instructed the relevant authority/officers to complete the resumption process in accordance with the law,'' the high court had ruled, scheduling further proceedings for July 26.

The case was initiated by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) from the residents of Navinal village in Kutch district, opposing the allocation of 231 acres of 'gauchar' land to the Adani firm.

