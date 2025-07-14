Tensions Rise as Kanwariyas Clash with Vehicles Amid Pilgrimage

In Meerut, tensions escalated on Monday when three kanwariyas were injured in a collision with a school bus. The incident incited the pilgrims, resulting in vandalism and assault. Authorities reported no students were on the bus during the attack.

The altercation occurred near the Begumpul police outpost around 11 am on Delhi Road. The kanwariyas, residents of Ghaziabad, were returning from Haridwar when the bus collided with them near Cantt Hospital. Enraged, they vandalized the bus and attacked the driver, who managed to flee.

Police, led by Cantt Circle Officer Santosh Kumar, controlled the situation and ensured medical attention for the injured. Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh reported only minor injuries. Similar clashes have been noted statewide, involving pilgrims and vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)