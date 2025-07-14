Yogi Adityanath Ensures Safety and Serenity for Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims

In a concerted effort to ensure a seamless Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting on Monday. The assembly centered on reinforcing strategies for a secure and orderly pilgrimage throughout the sacred month of Shravan. Underlining the journey's significance, Adityanath urged officials to maintain vigilance and proactivity to create an atmosphere of peace and dignity for devotees.

Highlighting the priorities of safety and convenience, the Chief Minister issued a directive for comprehensive arrangements along the pilgrimage route. He emphasized cleanliness, robust medical facilities, and the setup of essential amenities like rest areas and sanitation facilities. Special attention was directed towards ensuring women's safety, advocating the strategic deployment of female police officers. An official statement revealed the implementation of 24-hour surveillance through drone technology and CCTV, alongside the intensified involvement of intelligence units to thwart potential threats. Adityanath declared swift, decisive action against attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Adityanath also recommended using public address systems to foster a spiritually uplifting environment with continuous devotional music. He proposed helicopter floral showers at key sites to greet and honor participants. Additionally, medical infrastructure, including camps and ambulances, will be extensively positioned to handle emergencies promptly. On food safety, directives were issued for stringent checks by the Food Safety and Drug Administration, in collaboration with local bodies, to ensure high food standards for all devotees. Concluding, Adityanath appealed for decorum among participants, encouraging cooperation with the administration while reaffirming the state's commitment to their service, safety, and comfort.