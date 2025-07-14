Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Ensures Safety and Serenity for Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed Kanwar Yatra preparations, stressing safety and convenience for devotees. His directives included ensuring cleanliness, medical aid, women's safety, drone surveillance, spiritual broadcasts, and food safety checks to maintain order and reverence during this sacred pilgrimage month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:16 IST
Yogi Adityanath Ensures Safety and Serenity for Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to ensure a seamless Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting on Monday. The assembly centered on reinforcing strategies for a secure and orderly pilgrimage throughout the sacred month of Shravan. Underlining the journey's significance, Adityanath urged officials to maintain vigilance and proactivity to create an atmosphere of peace and dignity for devotees.

Highlighting the priorities of safety and convenience, the Chief Minister issued a directive for comprehensive arrangements along the pilgrimage route. He emphasized cleanliness, robust medical facilities, and the setup of essential amenities like rest areas and sanitation facilities. Special attention was directed towards ensuring women's safety, advocating the strategic deployment of female police officers. An official statement revealed the implementation of 24-hour surveillance through drone technology and CCTV, alongside the intensified involvement of intelligence units to thwart potential threats. Adityanath declared swift, decisive action against attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Adityanath also recommended using public address systems to foster a spiritually uplifting environment with continuous devotional music. He proposed helicopter floral showers at key sites to greet and honor participants. Additionally, medical infrastructure, including camps and ambulances, will be extensively positioned to handle emergencies promptly. On food safety, directives were issued for stringent checks by the Food Safety and Drug Administration, in collaboration with local bodies, to ensure high food standards for all devotees. Concluding, Adityanath appealed for decorum among participants, encouraging cooperation with the administration while reaffirming the state's commitment to their service, safety, and comfort.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025