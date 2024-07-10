Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Government Over Fatal Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, blamed the BJP-led government for negligence after 18 people died and 19 were injured in an Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident. He questioned the lack of proper arrangements and called for an investigation. District Magistrate Rathi cited speeding as the cause, contrasting Yadav's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:23 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Questions Government Over Fatal Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the negligence of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh is responsible for the death of 18 people in the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. He raised several questions regarding the expressway's arrangements and demanded an investigation.

The tragic incident occurred when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker early Wednesday in Unnao district, en route to Delhi from Motihari, Bihar. Apart from the 18 fatalities, 19 individuals were injured.

In his post on X, Yadav inquired why a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road despite provisions for special parking zones. He questioned the failure in monitoring and the response time of the highway ambulance service. Contrary to Yadav's claim, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi stated that initial findings indicate the bus was speeding and hit the tanker from behind.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati expressed condolences, urging measures to prevent similar accidents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

