Manhunt for Suspect in Triple Murder Near London
British police are searching for Kyle Clifford, 26, over the suspected triple murder of three women in a house near London. The women, found seriously injured, were pronounced dead at the scene. Clifford is believed to be in London or Hertfordshire and may be armed.
British police were actively searching for an armed suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, on Wednesday in connection with a triple murder that occurred in a house near London.
The victims, three women who were related, were discovered with severe injuries in a home in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Despite efforts by police and ambulance crews, they were declared dead on the scene.
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit stated that Clifford is believed to be in either London or the neighboring Hertfordshire county and may still be armed, urging the public not to approach him.
