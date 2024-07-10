Manhunt for Suspect in Triple Murder Near London

British police were actively searching for an armed suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, on Wednesday in connection with a triple murder that occurred in a house near London.

The victims, three women who were related, were discovered with severe injuries in a home in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Despite efforts by police and ambulance crews, they were declared dead on the scene.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit stated that Clifford is believed to be in either London or the neighboring Hertfordshire county and may still be armed, urging the public not to approach him.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)