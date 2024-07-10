Call for Justice: Demands for Fast-Track Trial in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded a fast-track court trial for Mihir Shah, accused in a BMW hit-and-run case that resulted in a woman's death. Raut questions the Mumbai Police’s delay in apprehending Shah and calls for capital punishment. The case involves high-profile individuals and raises concerns about legal justice.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday called for a fast-track court trial in the BMW hit-and-run case, which involves Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena politician, as the accused. Raut alleged attempts to shield Shah and questioned the Mumbai Police's handling of the case.
Addressing reporters, Raut was incredulous that the Mumbai Police couldn't locate Shah for three days, suggesting that this delay allowed Shah's alcohol levels to dissipate. He demanded capital punishment for Shah, who allegedly killed Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband by ramming into their two-wheeler.
Raut also raised suspicions about the police's role, insinuating that Shah was deliberately allowed to escape to weaken the case against him. The Rajya Sabha member emphasized the need for a stringent judicial process.
