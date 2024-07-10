Philippine Senate Threatens to Arrest Mayor Amid Chinese Syndicate Investigation

The Philippine Senate threatened on Wednesday to arrest Alice Guo, the mayor of Bamban, for contempt during an ongoing investigation into her alleged connections with Chinese criminal syndicates. The charges, which have drawn national attention, come amid heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing.

The controversy started in March following a police raid on a casino in Bamban, exposing criminal activities within the Chinese-backed online casino industry in the Philippines. Speculations about Guo's nationality and potential ties to China have intensified the case.

Guo, denying all accusations, claims to be a natural-born Philippine citizen. However, the Senate remains skeptical, citing records that contradict her statements. Authorities are now taking steps to issue an arrest warrant, with her case prompting calls for a crackdown on Philippine offshore gambling operators.

