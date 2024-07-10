Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Pledges Justice in BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged strict action against those responsible for the BMW hit-and-run case that resulted in one death. Despite criticism due to the accused being related to a party leader, Shinde emphasized that no one would be spared and promised legal and financial support to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:11 IST
Maharashtra CM Pledges Justice in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed that strict actions will be taken against those responsible for the BMW hit-and-run case that claimed the life of Kaveri Nakhwa and left her husband injured.

The CM assured reporters that there would be no favoritism and the guilty party would be held accountable, despite allegations against the son of a party leader.

Shinde also committed to providing legal and financial assistance to the victim's family. The key accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly rammed a two-wheeler, leading to Kaveri Nakhwa's death, and causing injuries to her husband. The father of the accused, Rajesh Shah, has since been sacked from his position in the Shiv Sena party.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024