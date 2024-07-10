Maharashtra CM Pledges Justice in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged strict action against those responsible for the BMW hit-and-run case that resulted in one death. Despite criticism due to the accused being related to a party leader, Shinde emphasized that no one would be spared and promised legal and financial support to the victim's family.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed that strict actions will be taken against those responsible for the BMW hit-and-run case that claimed the life of Kaveri Nakhwa and left her husband injured.
The CM assured reporters that there would be no favoritism and the guilty party would be held accountable, despite allegations against the son of a party leader.
Shinde also committed to providing legal and financial assistance to the victim's family. The key accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly rammed a two-wheeler, leading to Kaveri Nakhwa's death, and causing injuries to her husband. The father of the accused, Rajesh Shah, has since been sacked from his position in the Shiv Sena party.
