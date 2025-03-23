Comedian's Jab Sparks Hotel Vandalism by Shiv Sena Workers

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalized a hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, following a performance by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

During the show, Kamra used a 'traitor' jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, prompting party members to call for legal action against the comedian.

The incident spiraled further after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the viral video, and MP Naresh Mhaske issued a stern warning to Kamra, highlighting rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)