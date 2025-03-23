Left Menu

Comedian's Jab Sparks Hotel Vandalism by Shiv Sena Workers

Shiv Sena workers vandalised a Mumbai hotel after a viral video showed comedian Kunal Kamra mocking Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The incident prompted calls for an FIR against Kamra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared the video, intensifying the backlash. MP Naresh Mhaske threatened Kamra with dangers if he remained in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalized a hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, following a performance by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

During the show, Kamra used a 'traitor' jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, prompting party members to call for legal action against the comedian.

The incident spiraled further after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the viral video, and MP Naresh Mhaske issued a stern warning to Kamra, highlighting rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

