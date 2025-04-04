Swift Defence: Drone Approach to Moscow Thwarted
Russian air defence units successfully repelled a drone approaching Moscow. The incident led to the temporary closure of three airports, with Vnukovo airport reopening for departures after further approvals. Emergency teams are investigating the site where drone fragments were found.
Russian air defence units successfully repelled a drone that was approaching Moscow early Friday, as confirmed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
In a statement on Telegram, Sobyanin noted that Defence Ministry units effectively responded to the threat. Emergency teams are currently examining the area affected by falling drone fragments.
Following the incident, three airports in the capital were initially closed. The federal transport agency later announced that Vnukovo airport resumed operations for departures, pending further approvals.
