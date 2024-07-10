Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail for Bhavani Revanna Amid Controversial Rape Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to overturn the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna in connection with a kidnapping case involving her son, suspended JD(S) leader and rape-accused Prajwal Revanna.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to Bhavani Revanna on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging her bail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), claiming her actions influenced the victim's captivity.

The high court previously granted Bhavani Revanna bail, noting her extensive cooperation during questioning and critiquing the rationale for her arrest. Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna remains in custody, facing multiple accusations of sexual abuse and video-recorded assaults.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)