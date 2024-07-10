Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Justice in BMW Case, Announces Aid for Victim’s Family

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to take strict action against those involved in a fatal BMW crash and announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family. Despite allegations that the key accused is the son of a party leader, Shinde assured there would be no leniency shown.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Justice in BMW Case, Announces Aid for Victim's Family
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday promised rigorous action against those responsible in the controversial BMW case and declared Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family, following accusations that the main suspect is the son of his party leader.

Shinde assured there would be no favoritism or leniency. "Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde told reporters.

A BMW car, driven by Mihir Shah, allegedly collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep. Shah was arrested, and his father, a Shiv Sena politician, was found helping him escape. The politician was sacked from his post amidst the controversy.

