Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Justice in BMW Case, Announces Aid for Victim’s Family
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to take strict action against those involved in a fatal BMW crash and announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family. Despite allegations that the key accused is the son of a party leader, Shinde assured there would be no leniency shown.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday promised rigorous action against those responsible in the controversial BMW case and declared Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family, following accusations that the main suspect is the son of his party leader.
Shinde assured there would be no favoritism or leniency. "Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde told reporters.
A BMW car, driven by Mihir Shah, allegedly collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep. Shah was arrested, and his father, a Shiv Sena politician, was found helping him escape. The politician was sacked from his post amidst the controversy.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No injustice will be done to OBCs or any other community while giving quota to Marathas, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi boycotts Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's tea party on eve of monsoon session of state legislature.
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Shiv Sena MLAs Ahead of Crucial Session
Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena member Prataprao Jadhav, LJP(RV) member Chirag Paswan also move motions in Birla's favour as LS Speaker.
"Discussions are going on and it will happen": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Dy Speaker post to opposition