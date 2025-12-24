Maharashtra Civic Elections: BJP's Strategic Balancing Act with Shiv Sena

As Maharashtra gears up for significant civic elections, including the high-stakes battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically recalibrating its alliance with the Shiv Sena. This involves balancing its organizational ambitions with the practicalities of electoral collaboration and long-term political strategy.

Reports suggest that the BJP is hesitant to provide the Shiv Sena with more than 60 seats out of the 227-member BMC for the upcoming polls, a figure that does not meet the expectations of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party. Compounding matters is the shifting political landscape in Thane, Shinde's stronghold, where the BJP has been expanding its reach.

While the BJP initially considered running independently in the Mumbai civic polls, believing this move would empower its grassroots workers and candidates, feedback from recent elections indicated a changing tide. In areas such as the Konkan division, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena outperformed the BJP, prompting a reevaluation of their solo contest plans.

