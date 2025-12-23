Political Titans Unite: Shiv Sena and MNS Forge Alliance for Mumbai Civic Polls
The anticipated alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic elections might be officially announced soon. Sanjay Raut, a Sena leader, has hinted that leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray could reveal their collaboration on Wednesday, ahead of the January municipal polls.
In a social media post, Raut shared an image of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, suggesting an impending declaration with the cryptic message, 'tomorrow at 12 pm.'
The two parties have been negotiating this partnership for quite some time, eyeing the significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15 as a pivotal political objective.
