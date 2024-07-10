Netanyahu's Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Amid U.S. Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to a Gaza ceasefire during talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk on Wednesday. However, Netanyahu emphasized that any agreement must adhere to Israel's essential conditions, known as 'red lines,' according to a statement from his office.

The discussions, held in Jerusalem, centered around reducing the ongoing hostilities and exploring paths to a sustainable ceasefire. The Israeli leader's stance highlights the complex balance between achieving peace and maintaining national security interests.

McGurk's visit underscores the United States' active role in mediating the conflict, reflecting international efforts to bring stability to the region.

