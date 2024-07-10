Left Menu

Netanyahu's Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Amid U.S. Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk of his commitment to a Gaza ceasefire, contingent on respecting Israel's red lines. The meeting took place in Jerusalem, aiming to alleviate ongoing tensions and broker a lasting ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:14 IST
Netanyahu's Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Amid U.S. Talks
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to a Gaza ceasefire during talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk on Wednesday. However, Netanyahu emphasized that any agreement must adhere to Israel's essential conditions, known as 'red lines,' according to a statement from his office.

The discussions, held in Jerusalem, centered around reducing the ongoing hostilities and exploring paths to a sustainable ceasefire. The Israeli leader's stance highlights the complex balance between achieving peace and maintaining national security interests.

McGurk's visit underscores the United States' active role in mediating the conflict, reflecting international efforts to bring stability to the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024