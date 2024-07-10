Police Hunt for Armed Suspect in Triple Murder Near London
British police are searching for Kyle Clifford, 26, suspected of killing three related women with a crossbow in Bushey, near London. Clifford is believed to be in London or Hertfordshire and may still be armed. Authorities warn the public not to approach him.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police are actively searching for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is suspected of a triple homicide involving a crossbow. The incident occurred at a residence in Bushey, northwest of London.
Hertfordshire Police identified Clifford as the main suspect in the deaths of three women who were discovered with severe injuries on Tuesday evening. Despite efforts by police and ambulance crews, the women were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Major Crime Unit, stated that Clifford could be in London or the neighboring Hertfordshire county and is likely still armed. He advised the public not to approach Clifford due to the potential danger.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
An attacker with a crossbow wounded a police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade before being shot dead, reports AP.
Serbian Policeman Wounded in Crossbow Terror Attack Outside Israeli Embassy
Crossbow Attack on Israeli Embassy Guard Sparks Terrorism Fears in Serbia
UPDATE 3-Attacker killed after firing crossbow at policeman guarding Israeli embassy in Serbia
Crossbow Attack on Israeli Embassy Guard in Belgrade: A Terrorist Act Against Serbia