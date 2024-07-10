CBI Charges Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Cardiologist in Massive Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally filed a charge sheet against Dr. Parvatagouda Channappagouda, a cardiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, amid allegations of bribery in recommending stents and other surgical equipment, officials announced on Wednesday.

Assistant Professor Channappagouda, along with equipment suppliers Naresh Nagpal of Nagpal Technologies, Abrar Ahmed of Scienmed, sales manager Akarshan Gulati of Biotroniks, and his colleague Monika Sinha, were named in the charge sheet. The CBI submitted the document to a special court within 60 days of uncovering the alleged bribery operations at the hospital.

Charges include sections of the Indian Penal Code covering criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to bribery. The CBI had arrested nine individuals, including Channappagouda, following the bust on May 9. Investigations into other implicated individuals continue, with the potential for additional charge sheets.

