Tragedy at Gaza Football Match: Israeli Missile Strike Kills 29

An Israeli missile struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza on Tuesday during a football match at a school, eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 29 individuals, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

"They were watching a football match. There were injuries and martyrs. I witnessed bodies thrown around and body parts scattered," said Ghazzal Nasser, an eyewitness from Abassan. The Israeli military is reviewing reports of civilian casualties, claiming the strike targeted a Hamas fighter involved in an earlier raid on Israel.

Further escalations occurred as Israeli forces pressed their offensive in Gaza, affecting ceasefire talks, with Hamas warning of derailed efforts. Leaflets were dropped urging civilians to evacuate Gaza City, yet residents face desperate conditions as bombings continue. More than 38,000 Palestinians have died since the war began, health officials report.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)