Kejriwal Claims ED Witch-Hunt in Bail Battle

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has argued before the Delhi High Court that he is being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a 'witch-hunt' linked to an excise policy money laundering case. He believes that canceling his bail would result in a 'grave miscarriage of justice.'

Opposing the ED's plea to overturn his bail, Kejriwal stated that the trial judge's decision to grant bail was well-founded and showed a fair application of the law. He urged the court to dismiss the ED's petition and lift the interim order staying his bail.

The court has given the ED additional time to file a rejoinder to Kejriwal's response and scheduled the next hearing for July 15. Kejriwal maintains that his arrest was to harass a political opponent and lacks substantial evidence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)