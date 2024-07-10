Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Effectiveness of Prosecutions in Preventing Child Marriages

The Supreme Court questioned the effectiveness of prosecuting individuals involved in child marriages, highlighting the issue's social dimensions. While the Centre reported improvements due to state-specific programs, the court emphasized that deeper social change is required. The court has reserved its verdict on a PIL filed by the NGO 'Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:51 IST
Supreme Court Questions Effectiveness of Prosecutions in Preventing Child Marriages
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court raised doubts about the effectiveness of prosecuting individuals involved in child marriages, emphasizing the issue's complex social dimensions. The court has reserved its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the increase in underage weddings in the country.

During the session, the Centre's claims of state-specific awareness campaigns and training were met with skepticism by the justices. They argued that such programs and lectures do not result in substantial changes on the ground.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, listened to arguments from the petitioner NGO 'Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action' and the Centre's representative, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. The justices indicated that a more comprehensive approach is needed to address the issue of child marriages.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024