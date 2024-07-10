Supreme Court Questions Effectiveness of Prosecutions in Preventing Child Marriages

The Supreme Court raised doubts about the effectiveness of prosecuting individuals involved in child marriages, emphasizing the issue's complex social dimensions. The court has reserved its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the increase in underage weddings in the country.

During the session, the Centre's claims of state-specific awareness campaigns and training were met with skepticism by the justices. They argued that such programs and lectures do not result in substantial changes on the ground.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, listened to arguments from the petitioner NGO 'Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action' and the Centre's representative, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. The justices indicated that a more comprehensive approach is needed to address the issue of child marriages.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)