Heart-Wrenching Farewell: Uttarakhand Soldiers Martyred in Jammu and Kashmir

The funeral of five Uttarakhand soldiers, killed in an ambush on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was carried out with full military honors. Families and villagers gathered in grief, bidding farewell to their martyrs, amidst a call for decisive action against the terrorist handlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:15 IST
  • India

The five soldiers from Uttarakhand killed in a terrorist ambush on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua were cremated at their native places with full military honours in an emotionally charged atmosphere on Wednesday. The quiet hill villages from where they hailed resounded with the wails of their grieving relatives as their bodies, wrapped in the national flag, were brought home. Hundreds from neighboring hamlets joined the heart-wrenching funerals to bid a heavy-hearted farewell to the martyrs. Emotional videos of the parents and wives collapsing over the coffins stirred tears among viewers.

As the body of Havildar Kamal Singh reached Naudanu village, loud cries of women filled the air. Singh, the family's breadwinner, left behind his elderly grandmother, mother, wife, and two daughters. Villager Bhagat Singh Negi recalled how Kamal, at a young age, lost his father, who ran a small shop and farmed. Post his father's demise, his mother and grandmother took on the household's entire burden amid severe poverty to ensure his education. Kamal was cremated with full military honors by the Mandal river, lit by his uncle Kalyan Singh. Commandant Vinod Singh Negi of Garhwal Rifles Regiment and MLA Dilip Rawat laid wreaths in homage. Anuj Negi, another martyr from Pauri, received a similar farewell near Tanda Mahadev Mandir.

Naib Subedar Anand Singh was also laid to rest in Tanda, Ruydraprayag, amidst calls for strong action against the Pakistani terrorists involved in the ambush. Lance Naik Vinod Singh's last rites were held at Poornanand Ghat on the Ganga, while Adarsh Negi from Kirtinagar block was cremated at Alaknanda Ghat, where anti-Pakistan slogans were raised. State ministers paid floral tributes to the martyrs, with an emotional Premchand Agarwal emphasizing the valor of the soldiers and the need for a stern response to the terrorists.

