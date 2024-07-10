Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Dual Suicide on Railway Tracks

Two days after a father and son committed suicide by lying on railway tracks near Bhayandar station, police are still searching for a motive. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing them holding hands before the train hit. Authorities continue to investigate, having found no suicide note.

Two days after a father-son duo committed suicide by lying in front of an approaching suburban train near Bhayandar station, police on Wednesday said they have yet to get any lead to establish the reason behind the extreme step.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred around 9:30 am on Monday after a suburban train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Footage showed a 33-year-old man and his father holding hands and lying on the rail tracks as the train approached and ran over them.

Two days on, the police remain clueless about what drove the father-son duo to take such a drastic step.

Senior inspector Bhagwan Dange of the Vasai GRP, where a case of accidental death has been registered, said they are still investigating the matter with no available leads so far.

No suicide note has been found either at the scene or at the father-son's home, leaving the probe team perplexed.

Dange expressed hope that they will soon find leads and solve the case.

