Paytm Resolves Employee Grievance After Labour Ministry's Intervention

Paytm management, after receiving a reprimand from the Labour Ministry over the alleged termination of an employee, appeared before the regional labour commissioner on Wednesday. They agreed not to recover the joining bonus from the employee, according to official sources.

Additionally, Paytm has committed to making the notice period payment to the said employee, although the employee's identity was not disclosed. An email to Paytm seeking a statement did not receive a response.

Official sources confirmed the employee accepted Paytm's exit offer in the presence of the Regional Labour Commissioner, Bengaluru. The grievance was resolved satisfactorily for both parties. The Commissioner acted quickly following the employee's complaint of unfair termination practices, issuing an immediate notice to the fintech company. The Paytm representative present today agreed to the terms, although the status of other discontented staffers remains unclear.

