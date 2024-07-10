Family Feud Turns Deadly in Nashik: Elderly Man Burnt Alive Over Property Dispute

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a 75-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by his own family members over a property dispute, according to local police.

The victim, Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare, from Nandur Shivar near Thardi Sarole village in Niphad tehsil, was reportedly attacked by his younger brother and two nephews. They are accused of pouring diesel on him and setting him on fire while he was working in the fields.

Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Nagare, who had sustained 95 percent burns, succumbed to his injuries late Tuesday night. A murder case has been registered at Niphad police station, but no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

