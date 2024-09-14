Left Menu

CBI Busts International Cyber Crime Network, Arrests Mumbai Man

The CBI has arrested a Mumbai-based cyber criminal, Vishnu Rathi, who allegedly duped a US citizen of USD 4.5 lakh by posing as technical support. The arrest is part of Operation Chakra-3, which aims to combat cyber-enabled financial crime networks in coordination with the FBI. The CBI seized gold bars, cash, and incriminating documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody a cyber criminal, identified as Vishnu Rathi from Mumbai, accused of defrauding a US citizen of USD 4.5 lakh by impersonating technical support, officials announced on Saturday.

This arrest is a significant stride in the CBI's ongoing Operation Chakra-3, which is being carried out in collaboration with the FBI to target sophisticated cyber crime networks that have been operating internationally since 2022.

During a two-day operation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations and seized 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, Rs 16 lakh in cash, electronic devices used for managing cryptocurrencies, details of lockers, and other incriminating materials linked to Rathi, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

