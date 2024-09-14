Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Result in Multiple Casualties in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential housing unit in Gaza's Al Tuffah neighborhood. Additional casualties were reported from other locations in Gaza City and Jabalia. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

Updated: 14-09-2024 15:01 IST
At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Saturday, according to reports from Palestinian media. The airstrike targeted a residential housing unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood, located east of Gaza City, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Two other individuals lost their lives due to Israeli shelling on Gaza City and Jabalia in the north. Additionally, three more deaths occurred in the al-Mawasi region in the south, the report added.

The Israeli military has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment regarding the incident.

