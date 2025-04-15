Israeli attack puts Gaza City hospital out of service

“Al Ahli Hospital is out of service,” WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris told UN News, after the airstrike early on Sunday morning. “The pharmacy was destroyed, many of the different buildings and services were destroyed.”

Some 40 patients whose condition is too critical to be moved from the health facility are continuing to receive care, while the 50 other remaining patients – including the child who died - were evacuated to other medical centres shortly before the attack began.

Supplies now critically low

The situation remains critical and medical supplies of all kinds are now “desperately low”, WHO’s Dr Harris said, before expressing deep concern for the safety of health personnel at the stricken hospital. Until Sunday's strike, Al Ahli was the main hospital dealing with the casualties from Israeli airstrikes. Now, most casualties are sent to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The UN health agency says that only 21 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals now remain partially functional. Almost all of them have been damaged in the war, sparked by Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel in October 2023 in which some 1,250 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.

Leading condemnation for the attack and repeating calls for a ceasefire, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that hospitals have special protection under international humanitarian law: “Attacks on health care must stop. Once again we repeat: patients, health workers and hospitals must be protected. The aid blockade must be lifted.”

Aid teams highlighted how the hospital strike has already put “an immense additional strain” on the war-shattered enclave’s remaining partially operational hospitals.

“Mass casualty events are now the norm and those hospitals that are treating trauma patients are doing so amid severe shortages of critical supplies, including critical medicine,” Olga Cherevko from the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, told UN News.

It has now been seven weeks since crossings were closed to all relief supplies meant for the people of Gaza, and nearly a month since Israeli bombardment resumed in the enclave amid disagreement between Israel and Hamas over the terms of a ceasefire extension that include the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

According to OCHA, more than 390,000 people have been displaced since Israeli bombing began again on 18 March.

In recent days, top UN officials have rebuffed Israeli assertions that there was enough food to feed all Palestinians, insisting that they were “far from the reality on the ground”. The global body’s top emergency relief official, Tom Fletcher, also stated that aid teams are "deliberately blocked from saving lives in Gaza”, leading to further civilian deaths.

According to the Gazan health authorities, well over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and 115,688 Palestinians injured during the conflict. This includes 1,449 people killed and 3,647 injured since the escalation of hostilities on 18 March.

“Supplies that we had are rapidly running out and we're running out of food of medicine, of shelter and every other life-critical item if the situation does not change immediately,” Ms. Cherevko stressed. “The catastrophe that is in Gaza will become worse and the needs of the people will become even higher. This cannot continue. Civilians must be protected and the crossings must be reopened immediately.”