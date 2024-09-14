Left Menu

Congress Blocked from Visiting Sonapur Eviction Site

A Congress delegation was stopped by locals from visiting Sonapur, where police firing killed two people during an eviction drive. Congress leaders attempted to meet locals to discuss concerns but were blocked. The eviction drive in Kochutoli village resulted in violence, leaving two protestors dead and 33 injured.

  • Country:
  • India

A Congress delegation was allegedly barred by locals on Saturday from visiting Sonapur's eviction site, near Guwahati, where two days earlier, police firing killed two individuals.

Several Congress MLAs and leaders traveled to Kochutoli village to engage with residents. However, local people stopped their vehicles before they could reach the site. Despite disembarking and attempting to walk, they were obstructed again, according to a Congress leader.

Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Congress' state working president and MLA, engaged with the locals, emphasizing that they intended to listen to all sides. Speaking to reporters, he affirmed Congress' commitment to peaceful advocacy, criticizing police actions that resulted in fatalities without prior notice, while also stressing the need for accountability for those who attacked the police.

The eviction drive targeting Bengali-speaking Muslim villagers in Kochutoli turned violent on Thursday when some encroachers attacked officials with sharp weapons and stones. Police opened fire to disperse the mob, resulting in two protestor deaths. Director General of Police GP Singh later reported that the clash injured 33 people, including 22 police personnel. Since the drive began, 151 of the 300 illegal settler families were evicted, and 248 bighas of land cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

