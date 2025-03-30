Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six runs in their IPL match in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six runs in their IPL match in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jack Draper's Dramatic Victory at Indian Wells Ends Alcaraz's Winning Streak
Virat Kohli's Resilience: Love for Cricket Overcomes Australian Setback
Pakistan's New Captain Faces Challenging Debut as New Zealand Secures Victory
Lando Norris Claims Thrilling Victory at Wet Australian Grand Prix
Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules