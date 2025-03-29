Guwahati Airport's Innovative Strategy: Winning the Battle Against Wildlife Hazards

In an effort to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has initiated a comprehensive approach towards wildlife management. This strategy combines rigorous monitoring, public education, and effective wildlife hazard mitigation techniques.

Key components of the airport's plan include community engagement initiatives designed to raise awareness on responsible wildlife management. Public awareness campaigns in local marketplaces and villages highlight the dangers of improper waste disposal, open slaughtering, and natural water ponds that attract wildlife.

Furthermore, LGBI Airport has enhanced its internal protocols by providing continuous training for all staff members. The integration of technological solutions like Harmony MP3 units and regular patrolling with bird management equipment ensure minimal wildlife incursions, maintaining a secure environment for airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)