Delhi High Court Intervenes on Illegal Graveyard Construction

The Delhi High Court has requested responses from the city government and Delhi Waqf Board regarding a plea accusing the board of ignoring illegal construction at a graveyard on Idgah Road. The petitioner alleges fraudulent transactions led to unauthorized construction, violating Waqf Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city government and the Delhi Waqf Board to respond to allegations of unauthorized construction and alienation at a graveyard on Idgah Road.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi Waqf Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police.

The authorities have been instructed to file their replies within four weeks, with the next hearing set for November 11. The court has mandated a status quo on the property and clarified that any ongoing construction would be subject to future court orders.

According to petitioner Mohammad Mazhar Ahmed, represented by advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, the property is a notified waqf property that has been illegally alienated through fraudulent transactions, leading to unauthorized construction and desecration of graves. The petitioner argues this violates the Waqf Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and condemns the board's inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

