Four Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Thane for Lacking Proper Documentation

Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Thane for allegedly staying in the country without proper documentation, according to a Thane police official.

A police raid on a flat in Pisawli in Kalyan led to the arrest of Lucky Nazrul Sheikh (35), Mohammad Shabeer Hussain (30), Ruksana Tausif Sheikh (45), and Tausif Firaz Sheikh (50). Also detained was Amir Haroon Patel (30), a resident of Kongaon who allegedly assisted them.

The arrested individuals had been residing in Kalyan without proper documentation since 2020. Patel is accused of obtaining a SIM card and a rental house for the group, despite knowing their nationality. They have been charged under the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act.

