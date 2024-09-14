CBI Charges Former Principal with Rape and Murder in RG Kar Medical College Case

In a significant turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with rape and murder. Ghosh is already in judicial custody for a corruption case.

The agency also apprehended Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his suspected involvement in the rape and murder of a female medical trainee at RG Kar Hospital. The hospital falls under Tala Police Station's jurisdiction.

The arrests come after the semi-nude body of the woman was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar hall. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)