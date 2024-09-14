Left Menu

CBI Charges Former Principal with Rape and Murder in RG Kar Medical College Case

The CBI has charged the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, with rape and murder. Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, was also arrested for his alleged involvement. The case revolves around the death of a woman medic found in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:53 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with rape and murder. Ghosh is already in judicial custody for a corruption case.

The agency also apprehended Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his suspected involvement in the rape and murder of a female medical trainee at RG Kar Hospital. The hospital falls under Tala Police Station's jurisdiction.

The arrests come after the semi-nude body of the woman was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar hall. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

