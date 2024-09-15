Left Menu

US Pledges $202M Aid to Boost Bangladesh's Economic Growth and Reform

The United States has committed to providing an additional $202 million to support Bangladesh's economic growth and development. This aid aims to promote good governance, social and economic opportunities, and resilience. The agreement follows a prior USAID pledge and includes technical and financial assistance for essential reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:21 IST
US Pledges $202M Aid to Boost Bangladesh's Economic Growth and Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a $202 million aid package to support Bangladesh's inclusive economic growth, institutional development, and resilience. The announcement came during a visit by a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury Department Brent Neiman, marking the first such visit since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took office as interim government head last month.

The newly pledged aid aims to promote good governance, social and human opportunity, and economic resilience. This commitment follows a 2021 USAID agreement with Bangladesh where $954 million was pledged between 2021 and 2026, of which $425 million has already been delivered. In a statement, USAID emphasized its support for Bangladesh's vision of an equitable and inclusive future.

The delegation's visit also involved discussions with various key officials and topics ranging from economic reforms to climate risks, and the Rohingya crisis. Yunus has appealed for additional aid and U.S. support to help rebuild Bangladesh and carry out essential reforms. The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its readiness to provide technical and financial support for these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024