US Pledges $202M Aid to Boost Bangladesh's Economic Growth and Reform
The United States has committed to providing an additional $202 million to support Bangladesh's economic growth and development. This aid aims to promote good governance, social and economic opportunities, and resilience. The agreement follows a prior USAID pledge and includes technical and financial assistance for essential reforms.
The United States has announced a $202 million aid package to support Bangladesh's inclusive economic growth, institutional development, and resilience. The announcement came during a visit by a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury Department Brent Neiman, marking the first such visit since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took office as interim government head last month.
The newly pledged aid aims to promote good governance, social and human opportunity, and economic resilience. This commitment follows a 2021 USAID agreement with Bangladesh where $954 million was pledged between 2021 and 2026, of which $425 million has already been delivered. In a statement, USAID emphasized its support for Bangladesh's vision of an equitable and inclusive future.
The delegation's visit also involved discussions with various key officials and topics ranging from economic reforms to climate risks, and the Rohingya crisis. Yunus has appealed for additional aid and U.S. support to help rebuild Bangladesh and carry out essential reforms. The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its readiness to provide technical and financial support for these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
