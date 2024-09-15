Left Menu

Houthis Strike Central Israel with Hypersonic Missile

For the first time, the Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen hit central Israel with a hypersonic ballistic missile in solidarity with Palestinians. The missile, which traveled over 1,200 miles in under 12 minutes, caused no injuries as it landed in an open area. Israel’s military confirmed intercept attempts before the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:22 IST
Houthis Strike Central Israel with Hypersonic Missile

In a notable escalation, the Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen struck central Israel with a hypersonic ballistic missile on Sunday. The missile, heralded as a new type by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, traveled 2,040 km (1,270 miles) in just over 11 minutes.

Air raid sirens reverberated across Tel Aviv and central Israel moments before the missile hit around 6:35 a.m. local time, sending residents scrambling for shelters. The Israeli military reported no injuries from the missile, which landed in an open area.

Reuters observed smoke rising from the impact site but could not immediately ascertain whether it originated from the missile or debris from interceptors. This attack marks a significant increase in the Houthi's missile capability, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024