Houthis Strike Central Israel with Hypersonic Missile

In a notable escalation, the Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen struck central Israel with a hypersonic ballistic missile on Sunday. The missile, heralded as a new type by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, traveled 2,040 km (1,270 miles) in just over 11 minutes.

Air raid sirens reverberated across Tel Aviv and central Israel moments before the missile hit around 6:35 a.m. local time, sending residents scrambling for shelters. The Israeli military reported no injuries from the missile, which landed in an open area.

Reuters observed smoke rising from the impact site but could not immediately ascertain whether it originated from the missile or debris from interceptors. This attack marks a significant increase in the Houthi's missile capability, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

