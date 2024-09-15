Assistant Professor Suspended Over Harassment Allegations at Mumbai Hospital
An assistant professor at Mumbai's Nair Hospital has been suspended over alleged sexual harassment of a medical student. A civic committee is investigating the incident, and appropriate action will follow based on their findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An assistant professor at civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a medical student, an official said on Sunday.
He was placed under suspension on Saturday and a civic committee is probing the incident, the official stated.
Action will be taken as per the findings of this probe committee, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MLA Mukesh to Cooperate with Sexual Harassment Probe, Says Lawyer
NCW Seeks Complete Hema Committee Report Following Sexual Harassment Allegations
Actor Jayasurya breaks silence, refutes sexual harassment allegations; vows legal action
College Professor Booked for Sexual Harassment and Criminal Intimidation
Controversy Surrounds BJP Functionary Arun Kumar Puthila Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations