Cyber Criminal Network Busted in Bihar

A network of cyber criminals has been dismantled following the arrest of two men accused of conducting fraud under the pretext of increasing credit card limits, officials announced on Sunday.

Operating primarily in Bihar, the suspects not only duped individuals with promises of enhanced credit limits but were also involved in other scams like fake mobile tower installations, gas agency setups, and more, police officials revealed.

Identified as Kundan Patel and Ranjit Kumar from Nawada and Nalanda, respectively, the men were apprehended in Udyog Vihar. The accused admitted to multiple fraud cases, confessing to at least five instances involving fake credit limit promotions. ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan disclosed that Patel, under police remand, confessed to committing fraud in several Bihar villages. The investigation continues as authorities seek to apprehend other suspects, with some fake documents already recovered from the duo.

