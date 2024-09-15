Maharashtra Government Forms Panel to Address Dhangar Community's ST Quota Demand

The Maharashtra government announced plans to form a high-level panel to address the Dhangar community's push for recognition under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. State minister Shambhuraj Desai revealed that this panel would include three IAS officers and five Dhangar community representatives.

The Dhangar community, primarily shepherds from western Maharashtra and Marathwada, argue that they have lost out on ST benefits due to a misidentification in the central database. While 'Dhangad' is listed under the ST category, 'Dhangar' is considered a Nomadic Tribe.

Desai assured that the panel's primary task will be to establish the identical nature of 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' and draft a note to be reviewed by the Advocate General. This step aims to eliminate any legal obstacles, paving the way for the community to gain ST status.

