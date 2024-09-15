Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Forms Panel to Address Dhangar Community's ST Quota Demand

The Maharashtra government will form a panel, including IAS officers and community representatives, to clarify that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ refer to the same community. This move aims to support the Dhangar community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, as they are currently listed as a Nomadic Tribe.

Updated: 15-09-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced plans to form a high-level panel to address the Dhangar community's push for recognition under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. State minister Shambhuraj Desai revealed that this panel would include three IAS officers and five Dhangar community representatives.

The Dhangar community, primarily shepherds from western Maharashtra and Marathwada, argue that they have lost out on ST benefits due to a misidentification in the central database. While 'Dhangad' is listed under the ST category, 'Dhangar' is considered a Nomadic Tribe.

Desai assured that the panel's primary task will be to establish the identical nature of 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' and draft a note to be reviewed by the Advocate General. This step aims to eliminate any legal obstacles, paving the way for the community to gain ST status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

