Moroccan Authorities Thwart Mass Migration Attempt to Ceuta

Moroccan authorities prevented a group of migrants from storming a border fence to reach Ceuta, a Spanish enclave. In response to social media calls, migrants gathered at the border, throwing stones at security forces. Authorities intensified security, arresting several individuals and preventing further crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moroccan authorities on Sunday prevented dozens of migrants from storming a border fence to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, following social media calls for mass migration.

Spain's enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, often face attempts by migrants to cross into Europe. Recently, migrants gathered in Fnideq and clashed with Moroccan forces. Police foiled their attempt to reach the Ceuta fence.

Authorities arrested 60 last week for inciting migration via social media. Security has been tightened, with pre-emptive measures and patrols to prevent land and sea crossings associated with rising migrant activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

