Moroccan Authorities Thwart Mass Migration Attempt to Ceuta

Moroccan authorities on Sunday prevented dozens of migrants from storming a border fence to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, following social media calls for mass migration.

Spain's enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, often face attempts by migrants to cross into Europe. Recently, migrants gathered in Fnideq and clashed with Moroccan forces. Police foiled their attempt to reach the Ceuta fence.

Authorities arrested 60 last week for inciting migration via social media. Security has been tightened, with pre-emptive measures and patrols to prevent land and sea crossings associated with rising migrant activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)