Yunus's First Visit to Army HQ Highlights National Security Priorities
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus made his inaugural visit to Bangladesh's army headquarters on Sunday. He was briefed on national security by Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and other top officials. The visit comes amid increased political tensions following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In a significant move, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited Bangladesh's army headquarters for the first time on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, according to a press release from the army.
During his visit, Yunus was briefed on critical issues pertaining to national security, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency. The briefing aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the current security landscape of the nation.
The chief adviser issued valuable directives that are expected to play a crucial role in shaping and implementing future action plans. This visit occurs in the context of heightened political tensions following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, amidst widespread student protests.
