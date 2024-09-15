Left Menu

Yunus's First Visit to Army HQ Highlights National Security Priorities

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus made his inaugural visit to Bangladesh's army headquarters on Sunday. He was briefed on national security by Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and other top officials. The visit comes amid increased political tensions following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:15 IST
Yunus's First Visit to Army HQ Highlights National Security Priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant move, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited Bangladesh's army headquarters for the first time on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, according to a press release from the army.

During his visit, Yunus was briefed on critical issues pertaining to national security, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency. The briefing aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the current security landscape of the nation.

The chief adviser issued valuable directives that are expected to play a crucial role in shaping and implementing future action plans. This visit occurs in the context of heightened political tensions following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, amidst widespread student protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024