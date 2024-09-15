Yunus's First Visit to Army HQ Highlights National Security Priorities

In a significant move, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited Bangladesh's army headquarters for the first time on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, according to a press release from the army.

During his visit, Yunus was briefed on critical issues pertaining to national security, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency. The briefing aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the current security landscape of the nation.

The chief adviser issued valuable directives that are expected to play a crucial role in shaping and implementing future action plans. This visit occurs in the context of heightened political tensions following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, amidst widespread student protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)