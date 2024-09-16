Left Menu

Ex-Principal Arrested Amidst Rape and Murder Scandal at R G Kar Medical College

Former principal of R G Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, was arrested in connection with financial irregularities and evidence tampering related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. His polygraph test revealed deceptive responses. The CBI is investigating further, potentially gathering corroborative evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:39 IST
Sandip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, has been arrested for financial irregularities linked to the case of a trainee doctor's rape and murder. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disclosed this following a polygraph test that revealed he provided deceptive answers on critical questions.

Although the polygraph results themselves aren't admissible in court, they can help the CBI collect corroborative evidence to use during the trial. The CBI alleges that Ghosh knew about the crime hours before it was reported and initially filed a vague complaint through a subordinate, further complicating the case.

The investigation also implicates other individuals, including Tala Police Station's Officer In Charge, Abhijit Mondal. There are allegations of deliberate delays in lodging an FIR and preserving the crime scene, potentially tampering with crucial evidence. The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI for further probing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

